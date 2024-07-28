Rangers bid for Porto star, Celtic receive offer for defender, Hibs eye forward, Ben Doak wanted - rumour mill
Liverpool winger Ben Doak could be on the move this summer amid reported interested from Premier League clubs. The 18-year-old, who was called up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2024 only to pull out through injury, is currently with Liverpool on their US pre-season tour where he is looking to impress new head coach Arne Slot having made his first-team breakthrough under predecessor Jurgen Klopp. The former Celtic youngster came off the bench in Friday night's 1-0 win over Real Betis in Pittsburgh in his first appearance for the club since suffering a knee injury in December last year that kept him out of the second half of the season. Prior to his injury, Doak has been involved in first-team action including three starts in the Europa League group stages. According to reports, both Leicester and Southampton are interested in signing the teenager, either on loan or on a permanent transfer.
Celtic receive offer for defender
Celtic have received an offer for defender Stephen Welsh from Belgian side KV Mechelen. According to reports, the Jupiler Pro League side have launched a bid to secure the centre-back on a season-long loean deal. Welsh managed just 14 appearances for Celtic last season in an injury-hit campaign and looks to be behind the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Maik Nawrocki in the Parkhead pecking order. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2027 but could be allowed to depart this summer in order to free up space in the squad for another defensive addition. Meanwhile, Celtic remain in talks with Wolves over a loan move for left-back Huge Bueno. The 21-year-old Spaniard. who played 25 times for the Premier League side last season, was the subject of a failed move from Celtic in January.
Hibs eye MLS forward
Hibs have been linked with a move for Toronto forward Cassius Mailula. The 22-year-old South African international, who can play on either wing or through the middle, has only been with the MLS club for a year since making a £1.2m move from Sundown in his homeland last summer. He made just six appearances in his first season with Toronto, scoring two goals and registering one assist, while spending most of the campaign on the bench. His stats were more impressive in South Africa where he managed 15 goals and four assists for Sundown before earning the move to the MLS. Hibs boss David Gray is keen to bolster his attacking options and, according to respected website Transfermarkt, the Easter Road recruitment department are showing a keen interest in the player who is under contract until 2026 and who has two senior caps for his country.
Porto reject Rangers bid
Rangers appear to have been priced out of a move for Porto’s Goncalo Borges amid reports that they failed in a bid for the attacker along with another interested club. According to respected Portuguese newspaper Record, both Rangers and Strasbourg made “concrete” offers for the 23-year-old Portugal youth international, but they each fell considerably below the asking price set by the Primeira Liga side. Borges, who can play on either wing, made 26 appearances off the bench for Porto last season, only managing two starts, and contributed three assists. Meanwhile, Rangers have reportedly had an offer accepted for Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan. It is claimed that the 30-year-old will join the Ibrox side on a season-long loan deal which will include an option to buy for £3.4m with other clauses included. An announcement is expected within the next 48 hours.
