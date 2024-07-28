Rangers bid for Porto star, Celtic receive offer for defender, Hibs eye forward, Ben Doak wanted - rumour mill

The latest transfer speculation surrounding Scottish football

Ben Doak wanted

Liverpool winger Ben Doak could be on the move this summer amid reported interested from Premier League clubs. The 18-year-old, who was called up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2024 only to pull out through injury, is currently with Liverpool on their US pre-season tour where he is looking to impress new head coach Arne Slot having made his first-team breakthrough under predecessor Jurgen Klopp. The former Celtic youngster came off the bench in Friday night's 1-0 win over Real Betis in Pittsburgh in his first appearance for the club since suffering a knee injury in December last year that kept him out of the second half of the season. Prior to his injury, Doak has been involved in first-team action including three starts in the Europa League group stages. According to reports, both Leicester and Southampton are interested in signing the teenager, either on loan or on a permanent transfer.

Celtic receive offer for defender

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have reportedly failed in a bid to land Porto forward Goncalo Borges. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Celtic have received an offer for defender Stephen Welsh from Belgian side KV Mechelen. According to reports, the Jupiler Pro League side have launched a bid to secure the centre-back on a season-long loean deal. Welsh managed just 14 appearances for Celtic last season in an injury-hit campaign and looks to be behind the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Maik Nawrocki in the Parkhead pecking order. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2027 but could be allowed to depart this summer in order to free up space in the squad for another defensive addition. Meanwhile, Celtic remain in talks with Wolves over a loan move for left-back Huge Bueno. The 21-year-old Spaniard. who played 25 times for the Premier League side last season, was the subject of a failed move from Celtic in January.

Hibs eye MLS forward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs have been linked with a move for Toronto forward Cassius Mailula. The 22-year-old South African international, who can play on either wing or through the middle, has only been with the MLS club for a year since making a £1.2m move from Sundown in his homeland last summer. He made just six appearances in his first season with Toronto, scoring two goals and registering one assist, while spending most of the campaign on the bench. His stats were more impressive in South Africa where he managed 15 goals and four assists for Sundown before earning the move to the MLS. Hibs boss David Gray is keen to bolster his attacking options and, according to respected website Transfermarkt, the Easter Road recruitment department are showing a keen interest in the player who is under contract until 2026 and who has two senior caps for his country.

Porto reject Rangers bid