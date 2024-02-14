Rangers and others summon SPFL bosses to crisis summit to address concerns over independent review
Scottish Professional Football League bosses have been summoned to a meeting of all 42 member clubs to address concerns over its handling of an independent review into the governance of the organisation.
Six clubs – Rangers, Aberdeen, Livingston, Motherwell, St Johnstone and St Mirren – have called on the SPFL hierarchy to answer questions arising from the three-month investigation by financial accountants Henderson Loggie at a summit later this month.
The clubs published an open letter to the SP FL last week where they questioned the report’s independence and transparency while accusing SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan of making statements which “did not reflect the full findings of the report”.
The clubs also accused the SPFL executive, which includes chief executive Neil Doncaster, of making changes to the report before sending it to its board members.
The SPFL responded by stating it had addressed “factual inaccuracies” with the six clubs in question, but concerns remain and a meeting has now been scheduled for 11am on Tuesday, February 27.
A joint statement issued by Rangers read: “Following the clubs’ letter to the SPFL Chairman and Chief Executive, a response was received from the Chairman on 9 February 2024.
"On consideration of the Chairman’s letter of reply, the clubs believe it to be imperative, in the best interests of transparency and governance, that the Chairman and Chief Executive meet with their shareholders.
"To that end, the clubs have invited the Chairman and Chief Executive to attend a meeting of all member clubs to address the issues around the Independent Governance Review.
"All SPFL member clubs are invited to attend and participate in this meeting, which is to take place at 11:00am on 27 February 2024."
