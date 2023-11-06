Rangers and Aberdeen will contest the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden next month. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A look at some of the main stories in Scottish football this Monday evening …

Viaplay Cup kick-off time confirmed

Rangers and Aberdeen will contest the Viaplay Cup final after winning their respective semi-finals at Hampden over the weekend. Aberdeen were first to book their spot with a 1-0 win over Hibs on Saturday thanks to Bojan Miovski’s late strike, which came after the Dons had been reduced to 10 men. Rangers joined them in the final courtesy of a 3-1 win over Hearts with a James Tavernier double – a penalty and free-kick – and a Scott Wright effort rendering Lawrence Shankland’s penalty reply a mere consolation. Rangers and Aberdeen will meet in the final on Sunday, December 17, and the SPFL has now confirmed that the match will kick-off at 3pm. Ticket details will be announced in due course.

Hearts defender suffers another health scare

Hearts defender Odel Offiah missed Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final against Rangers after suffering another health scare. The on-loan Brighton player took ill during a training session at Riccarton near the end of last week and was not part of Hearts' matchday squad at Hampden Park. He was taken off the field and underwent checks by Hearts' medical staff as per guidelines before being given the all-clear. He then travelled to Hampden to support his team-mates during the 3-1 defeat. It is hoped Offiah will be able to resume training this week and continue his loan period in Edinburgh. A similar incident involving the 21-year-old occurred in September when he was taken to hospital but recovered to reclaim his place in Hearts' starting line-up.

Graham Alexander back in the dugout

Former Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has been appointed manager of Bradford City – just three weeks after being sacked by League Two rivals MK Dons. He replaces ex-Wales boss Mark Hughes, who left Bradford early last month, on a contract until the summer of 2026. The 52-year-old has previously managed Fleetwood, Scunthorp and Salford and led Motherwell to a Europa Conference League place in 2021-22. He was appointed MK Dons manager in the summer following their relegation last season but his tenure lasted just 16 matches.

"It is really good to be here. I am excited about the role, the potential of the team and club," Alexander told the club website. "Joining a club, you have to look at the short-term improvements you can make, but also look at the potential of what you can do. Here, for me, that scope is endless."

Atletico boss expects fast start from Celtic

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is braced for a Celtic onslaught after admitting their pressure did not give his side “time to think” in Glasgow. Kyogo Furuhashi put Brendan Rodgers’s side ahead inside four minutes at Celtic Park before Atletico twice fought back for a 2-2 Champions League draw. The teams meet again in the Spanish capital on Tuesday and Simeone is not expecting Celtic to be any more cautious following their impressive attacking display in the first half three weeks ago.

The Argentinian said: “They play a style of football I really like so I have full respect for Celtic. I think they will play exactly the same way. They played just like that against Feyenoord, Lazio and us. “That’s their style and I expect nothing else but them coming out the same way. The opponent plays a real high press and they didn’t really allow us time to think. We need to be able to play around that.