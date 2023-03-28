Rangers ace beats Celtic playmakers in chances created data as crocked Hibs star's importance laid bare

Rangers wide-man Ryan Kent leads the way in the standings for chances created per match in the cinch Premiership, according to fresh data released on Tuesday.

Rangers' Ryan Kent is one of the most creative players in the cinch Premiership.

The Englishman averages 2.36 decisive moments for the Ibrox outfit from a total minutes of 2449 played in the top flight this season. Celtic forward Jota ranks second with 2.28 chances creating per match, although he has played slightly less minutes on 1694, while injured Hibs forward Martin Boyle rates highly with stats of 2.21 from 937 minutes played this season.

Liel Abada, who has often been used from the bench this season by Celtic, also rates highly at 2.14 from 1259 minutes, as does in-form Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy, on 2.06 from 1134 minutes. Despite much criticism for his performance levels this season, Alfredo Morelos also scores highly with 2.03 from 1153 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From information provided by BetVictor, the performance of every player was analysed using two key performance metrics: chances created per 90 and expected assists (xA) per 90. These metrics were combined into a unique ‘Creator Rating’, which considers both the frequency and quality of chances being made by every player this season. Jota scored the highest on the ‘creator rating’ at 9.9, with Abada second on 9.58 and Kent third on 9.