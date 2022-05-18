Around 9000 tickets were officially allocated to Rangers fans for the blockbuster match, but the stadium is a sea of blue jerseys, with tens of thousands more spread across the city as the Ibrox side take part in a European final for the first time in 14 years.
It will be the Gers’ 19th European game of the season, with the road to the final starting early last August with a Champions League qualifier against Malmo in Sweden.
The magnitude of the match was evident earlier today when Boris Johnson started PMQs by sending best wishes to Rangers for the match tonight, before sending another recorded video message of support to the club from No.10.
Rangers are on the cusp of creating history and you can follow all the action as it happens in our live blog.
Last updated: Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 23:09
ALL OVER
It’s devastation for Rangers in the shoot-out as they succumb to a 5-4 defeat in the penalty shoot-out after a gruelling 120 minutes of football. A cruel way to lose the final and the 50-year wait for a European trophy goes on ...
Borre to win it ...
Frankfurt win the Europa League league as Borre fires high into the net beyond the reach of McGregor.
Roofe for Rangers ...
He had to score ... and he has. In off the post. Goalkeeper no chance. McGregor must save the next one though or Frankfurt are champions.
Kostic up next ...
McGregor goes the right way but it’s another pinpoint penalty. Advantage Frankfurt. Rangers must score.
Aaron Ramsey next ...
The Welshman was brought to Rangers for the big moments, but his penalty is poor, straight down the middle and is saved.
Kamara steps up ...
Another perfect penalty as the Japanese international’s effort kisses the inside of the post on its way in. 3-3.
Arfield for Rangers ...
Superb penalty. Hits it high and hard and even though Trapp goes the right way, he has no chance of saving it. 3-2 Rangers.
Hrustic for Frankfurt ...
Another excellent penalty. McGregor dives the wrong way and the ball goes in the opposite bottom corner.
Davis for Rangers ...
The Northern Ireland international puts an emphatic penalty in the top corner. Unsaveable. 2-1 Rangers.
Lenz next ...
Sends McGregor the wrong way to level the shoot-out at 1-1.