Rampant Raith Rovers' remarkable season continues with big Scottish Cup derby victory over Dunfermline
Raith Rovers’ impressive season continued apace away at Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic, with the Kirkcaldy outfit prevailing 3-0 at East End Park to take their place in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.
Ian Murray’s men are flying high in the Championship, sitting second just behind leaders Dundee United, and they carried that form into the cup with a convincing derby victory. They were far too strong for the Pars with their creative, attacking brand of football on full display. They deservedly took the lead on 15 minutes when Jack Hamilton was on hand to convert from close range following excellent build-up work from the lively Dylan Easton and added a second on 65 minutes when Sam Stanton fired home after Dunfermline failed to deal with a set piece. Any faint hope of a home comeback was completely extinguished when Lewis Vaughan fired home a free-kick five minutes later, catching out goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet at his near post.
It is the third time this season that Raith have defeated Dunfermline, adding to two far narrower 1-0 league triumphs. This was a galling evening for James McPake and his players, who barring a brief spell in the second half, were completely overpowered by Rovers and even missed a penalty on 80 minutes when Kevin Dabrowski saved from Lewis McCann’s effort.
"It’s a great result,” said Stanton afterwards, who has now scored three times against the Pars this season. “Any local derby win is a great but especially in the Scottish Cup. Tonight we were definitely the better team, we played very well.”
In the other match taking place on Friday night, Clyde were 2-0 winners over Jeanfield Swifts at New Douglas Park. After a goalless first half, Ian McCall’s League Two outfit took the lead against the East of Scotland side on 68 minutes thanks to a goal from Lewis Scullion. The hosts were reduced to ten men on 78 minutes when Euan Cameron was dismissed but the Perth club were unable to take advantage, with Logan Dunachie adding a second goal on 84 minutes to book the Bully Wee’s place in the fourth round.
The rest of the ties taking place on Saturday are as follows: Albion Rovers v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, Annan Athletic v Dumbarton, Brora Rangers v Pollok, Broxburn Athletic v Buckie Thistle, Cumnock Juniors v Broomhill, Dunbar United v Alloa Athletic, Falkirk v Formartine United, Greenock Morton r Bo'ness United, Hamilton Academical v Kelty Hearts, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Cowdenbeath, Montrose v Edinburgh City, Peterhead v Ayr United, Queen of the South v Dundee United, Stirling Albion v Cove Rangers, Stranraer v Airdrieonians, Spartans v Arbroath, Tranent v Forfar Athletic.
All of Saturday's games kick off at 3pm and the draw for the fourth round will follow the next day, with 32 clubs set to be in the hat made up of the the 12 Premiership clubs and the winners of the 20 third round ties. The draw will be broadcast live on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Sportscene presenter Jonathan Sutherland will conduct the draw, along with Craig Conway and Danny Swanson, 2010 cup winners with Dundee United. Those wishing to watch the draw live on tablet, mobile or laptop can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer.