Rampant Dunfermline land League One title in style as Neil Doncaster hails the Pars

Dunfermline celebrate with their fans as they are crowned League One champions following a 5-0 win over Queen of the South.

Forward Craig Wighton scored twice and goals from Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd and Paul Allan made sure that Pars clinched promotion with three matches to spare, now sitting 13 points clear of nearest challengers Falkirk after they drew 2-2 at home to Airdrieonians. A crowd of nearly 6000 turned out at East End Park to celebrate their triumph.

Dunfermline were relegated from the Championship via the play-offs last term, dropping into the relegation spots after losing to the Doonhamers on the last day of the season 12 months ago, but under new manager James McPake, they have only lost once in the league and have been runaway leaders for some months.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster congratulated the Fife club on their title achievement, saying: “Dunfermline Athletic have performed with real consistency throughout the season and we would like to congratulate them on winning the cinch League 1 title today. The club has lost only one match all season in the league, with their unbeaten run spanning nearly six months, which is quite incredible.