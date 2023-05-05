All Sections
Raith Rovers takeover hailed 'watershed moment' as Kelty Hearts duo lead consortium of new owners

Raith Rovers are under new ownership following a successful takeover bid led by a consortium from Kelty Hearts.

By Matthew Elder
Published 5th May 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:01 BST
The group comprising outgoing Kelty directors Dean McKenzie and Andrew Barrowman also includes local businessmen Colin Smart and Ruaridh Kilgour, as well as current Raith chairman Steve MacDonald and football operations manager Allan Halliday.

The six-strong committee have taken over the controlling stake in the club from John Sim, who retains the majority shareholding in the stadium, Stark's Park, but will no longer be an active partner moving forward.

McKenzie has been installed as Raith's new general manager with Barrowman set to become the club’s new CEO. Current Kelty Hearts manager John Potter, who is standing down at the end of the season, is also set to join the Kirkcaldy club in a director of football role.

Raith Rovers are under new ownership following a successful takeover by a local consortium. Back row (from left) Dean McKenzie, Allan Halliday, Andrew Barrowman. Front row (from left) Steve MacDonald, John Sim (former owner), Ruriadh Kilgour and Colin Smart.Raith Rovers are under new ownership following a successful takeover by a local consortium. Back row (from left) Dean McKenzie, Allan Halliday, Andrew Barrowman. Front row (from left) Steve MacDonald, John Sim (former owner), Ruriadh Kilgour and Colin Smart.
In a statement Raith described the takeover as a "watershed moment" for the club, with the promise of delivering "a compelling vision, mission and goals that will provide the platform for long-term prosperity."

McKenzie, who runs a conservatory business based in Rosyth, said: “We are pleased to complete the acquisition of a controlling stake in the club and look forward to an exciting journey towards a more prosperous future at all levels of this great club.

“We have a board of dynamic and motivated professionals who are committed to re-energising the club at all levels, harnessing, and adding to our loyal fan base and bringing success, pride and happiness to the local community.

"We will shortly outline our plans and wish to make this journey a collaborative one, ensuring Raith Rovers Football Club is the beating heart of the community.”

