Raith Rovers reach third successive Challenge Cup final after penalty shoot-out win over Dundee

Raith Rovers' remarkable unbeaten record in the Challenge Cup was extended following a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Dundee in Wednesday night’s semi-final at Dens Park.

Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton and Ross Millen celebrate reaching the final of the SPFL Trust Challenge Cup Trophy after the penalty shoot-out win over Dundee. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Kirkcaldy side fought back from two goals down to reach their third successive final after lifting the trophy last season having shared it with Inverness two years previously when the Covid pandemic struck

Dundee looked on course to join Hamilton in the March 26 final of the currently branded SPFL Trust Trophy after racing into an early 2-0 lead thanks to a first-half double from youngster Lyall Cameron but Rovers struck twice late in the second half through headers from William Akio and Sam Stanton to force extra-time.

The match was eventually decided on penalties where opposition goalkeepers Harrison Sharp and Robbie Thomson made one save each before Zach Robinson struck the post with Dundee's final kick to send Raith through and ensure they remain unbeaten in the competition since September 2018.