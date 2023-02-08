Raith Rovers reach third successive Challenge Cup final after penalty shoot-out win over Dundee

The Kirkcaldy side fought back from two goals down to reach their third successive final after lifting the trophy last season having shared it with Inverness two years previously when the Covid pandemic struck
Dundee looked on course to join Hamilton in the March 26 final of the currently branded SPFL Trust Trophy after racing into an early 2-0 lead thanks to a first-half double from youngster Lyall Cameron but Rovers struck twice late in the second half through headers from William Akio and Sam Stanton to force extra-time.
The match was eventually decided on penalties where opposition goalkeepers Harrison Sharp and Robbie Thomson made one save each before Zach Robinson struck the post with Dundee's final kick to send Raith through and ensure they remain unbeaten in the competition since September 2018.
Accies booked their place courtesy of a 2-1 extra-time win over Queen of the South on Tuesday night.