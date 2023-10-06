League leaders Dundee United put their unbeaten start to their Championship campaign on the line with their toughest test yet away to second-placed Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Five wins and two draws from their opening seven fixtures has ensured a strong start for Jim Goodwin's men in their bid to return to the top flight at the first time of asking following relegation last season.

Rovers have emerged as their strongest early challengers with Ian Murray's side bouncing back from their first defeat of the campaign at Airdrie a fortnight ago with a 2-1 win away to Ayr United last weekend.

The Kirkcaldy side are just a point behind the Tangerines and distributed 1500 posters to local schools as well as making a social media push in a bid to sell-out Stark's Park for the battle of the top two with ticket sales on Friday approaching the 6000 mark.

Raith manager Ian Murray said: "The crowds have gone up dramatically for this season's home games. We know there's going to be a big crowd in here and we know Dunde United are going to travel down and make it a great atmosphere and that's what we want.

"This is a good league. It shouldn't be underestimated how exciting it is and how good the quality can be. These are the games we strive for. We worked hard all pre-season to be in this position.

"Since we came back the training levels have been really high. The demands on each other and on ourselves have been big and it keeps going up."

United boss Goodwin added: "I've got great belief in the group we've put together. We're enjoying the run we're on at the moment but the most important thing is we don't get complacent or take our eye off the ball.

"It's the biggest game of the season and it's one thing being favourites on paper but you've got to go out and get the job done. My players deserve a huge amount of credit for being able to handle that expectation so far.