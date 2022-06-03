Raith Rovers captain Kyle Benedictus set to sign for rivals Dunfermline Athletic

The 30-year-old has been unable to agree terms with the Kirkcaldy club following the appointment of Ian Murray and looks set to make the switch to East End Park.

New Dunfermline boss James McPake played alongside Benedictus at Dundee and has targeted his former team-mate for next season's promotion push following the club's relegation to League One.

Benedictus is also believed to have received an offer from his former Raith boss John McGlynn, who left the Stark's Park club last month to take charge of Falkirk, but the Pars appear to have won the race.

Raith Rovers captain Kyle Benedictus has agreed terms with Fife rivals Dunfermline. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Benedictus has made 226 appearances for Raith since making the move from Dens Park in 2015.