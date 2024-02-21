Raith Rovers have signed Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft on loan.

Raith Rovers have bolstered their squad for the Championship title push with the loan signing of Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.

The Kirkcaldy side claim to have won the race to land the 30-year-old ahead of a number of their division rivals as they look to build on their 2-1 win over Dundee United last Friday that saw them close the gap on the league leaders to a single point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashcroft has made eight appearances for Dundee this season, scoring one goal, and was a recent starter for the Premiership side. He becomes the third player from Dens Park to join Raith on loan alongside midfielder Shaun Byrne and striker Zak Rudden at Stark's Park.

Raith manager Ian Murray said: "This is another good signing to help our squad. Lee is a player we identified a while ago and finally have secured his services. He will add more experience and competition into the squad going into the latter part of the season.

“Lee is an out and out defender and good in both boxes. Again, I'd like to thank the Raith Rovers Board of Directors for their continued backing in the loan market and Dundee FC for their part in the loan negotiations.