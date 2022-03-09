And, in announcing the move, the under-fire Championship side, acknowledged the need to adapt and evolve.

“The players and fans of today are very different from the era in which many of the current directors grew up and to survive the club must change the way we develop and support all of the Raith Rovers family whether that is players, club staff, volunteers, fans or the wider community,” a club statement read.

“For this reason, we have also asked Susan to be the bridge between the Football Club and the Community Foundation.”

Susan Simpson has been appointed to the board of directors at Raith Rovers.

The board currently comprises chairman John Sim, vice-chairman Steven MacDonald, Tom Morgan and David Sinton, while Karen Macartney is the club’s chief executive.

Having ignored warnings to steer clear of Goodwillie, who was branded a rapist in a civil court case, the Kirkcaldy club were widely condemned. Sponsors and fans severed ties with the club in protest, volunteers walked away and the women’s team broke away as pressure mounted on the club.

In the end it was decided that Goodwillie would not play for Raith and, moving to mend the reputational damage Raith have enlisted the services of human resources professional Simpson, whose family are lifelong Raith fans.

“Susan is an experienced HR professional and has held several senior positions in Marks & Spencers, Tesco Bank and currently Glasgow School of Art,” continued the club statement. “Alongside her HR commitments, Susan owns a local business, Mind & Body Studio, which is dedicated to health and wellbeing.

“Football has changed over the years and we as the Board feel that Susan with her HR and small business experience is uniquely qualified to help the club adapt.

“We really appreciate Susan accepting the challenge and know it is the responsibility of the board to assist her with the implementation of the changes that she will undoubtedly recommend.

“Susan’s family are lifelong Raith Rovers fans and she is now following in the footsteps of her great aunt and gran who both worked at Stark’s Park many years ago.”