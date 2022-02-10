David Goodwillie: Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn apologises for 'collective decision' to sign striker

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn has apologised for the decision to sign David Goodwillie. (Photo by Alan Rennie / SNS Group)

The Kirkcaldy club was engulfed in controversary after the striker’s arrival was met by mass resignations – including dozens of volunteers and two directors – while main sponsor Val McDermid also withdrew her support and severed all ties, along with the Rovers ladies’ team.

The author branded the signing of the Clyde player as “disgusting and despicable.”

Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court case in 2016, but never faced a criminal trial.

The fall-out from the signing went viral and created headlines both nationally and across the world, sparking comment from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as well as being raised in the House of Commons.

The club has remained silent since issuing a statement last week which admitted they were wrong, apologised to fans and confirmed Goodwillie would not play for them.

Now Raith boss McGlynn has spoken on the matter for the first time, issuing an apology of his own and confirming discussions over the player’s two-and-a-half year contract are ongoing place at board level.

McGlynn said: “We have to apologise for bringing our football club and our supporters into the situation we are in.

"We underestimated the backlash and we’re sorry – it was an enormous mistake.

"We’re not bad people. I’m not a bad person. I just want a chance to make it right.”

McGlynn added that the decision to sign the striker from Clyde was a “collective” one between the management team and the board.

He added: “I’m not here to hang anyone out to dry.

"If we could turn the clock back, we’d do it in a minute.

"There are no winners here. Everyone has lost.

"We hope to rectify the situation and build bridges.”