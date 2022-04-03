Raith boss John McGlynn set to end cup final hoodoo in SPFL Trust Trophy final

Raith manager John McGlynn and Queen of the South player/manager Willie Gibson with the SPFL Trust Trophy. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 60-year-old will be hoping nothing stands in the way of him making it to Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium as he bids to lead a team into a cup final for the first time – despite reaching one on three previous occasions.

McGlynn guided Hearts to the League Cup final in 2012-13 only to lose his job on the eve of the Hampden final. He also left Livingston shortly after reaching the Challenge Cup final in 2014-15 and when it looked like third time lucky, having steered Raith to the Challenge Cup final two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic forced the match to be scrapped and the trophy was shared with fellow finalists Inverness.

So barring another cruel twist of fate McGlynn will have earned his place in the dugout this afternoon as he bids to finally his finally get his hands on some silverware.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said. “It's going to be a big day for everyone. We've sold over 2000 tickets, hopefully we will sell a few more. I hope we can go there, do the business and it's a great day for everyone who is Raith Rovers minded.”

Queens player-boss Willie Gibson says the match is a "healthy distraction" from the pressures of the Championship relegation battle.

“I have always said prior to the game I wasn’t too bothered about the cup final because we have bigger things at stake but now the week is here, we are excited for it. Hopefully we can go and win a trophy.”