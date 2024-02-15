Raith and Dundee Utd ready for battle at packed Stark's Park - 'it’s the biggest game of the season, without a doubt'

A full house is expected at Stark’s Park on Friday night as the top two do battle in the cinch Championship.

Raith Rovers host league leaders Dundee United in Kirkcaldy for a match that will have big consequences on who wins automatic promotion to the Premiership. The visitors have sold all of their tickets for the game, with just under 3500 Tangerines set to descend on Fife to back their team. Raith only have a handful of briefs available for the match, which will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 22 matches in Scotland’s second tier, Dundee United lead second-placed Rovers by four points. With Partick Thistle a further seven points adrift of Raith, it appears a straight shoot-out between the two for the league crown.

Raith Rovers' Liam Dick and Dundee United's Louis Moult will do battle once again in Kirkcaldy.

The momentum in the title race has shifted markedly since the two teams last clashed on December 16. In that match, a goal from Raith’s Dylan Easton gave them a precious 1-0 win at Tannadice to move them top of the table. Since then, though, Ian Murray’s men have suffered an alarming dip in form. They have won once – a Fife derby triumph over a freefalling Dunfermline outfit – and are on a five-game losing streak across all competitions. Conversely, United have responded well to that loss, with their only blot on the copybook being a 3-2 home defeat by in-form Morton last month. They now have a four-point lead at the summit and go into the match as favourites to go on and win the title.

“It’s the biggest game of the season, without a doubt,” said Dundee United manager Goodwin. “There’s a lot riding on it for both teams. We’ll be going there positive, looking to win the game and make that gap even wider. We are not thinking any negative thoughts about, “what if we lose the game?” It’s all geared towards us imposing ourselves on Raith and identifying weaknesses in their side, while being very aware of the strengths they possess.”