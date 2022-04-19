Queen of the South keep alive slim survival chances with big win over Inverness

Queen of the South forward Euan East celebrates making it 2-1 during a cinch Championship match against Inverness.

The Doonhamers knew that only a win would do against their visitors from the Highlands in what was the duo’s game in hand over the rest of the league.

While Inverness are safely in the promotion play-offs, there is still an outside chance of them being dislodged from third place and therefore ceding home advantage in the quarter-final second leg against Partick Thistle or Raith Rovers.

A win at Palmerston Park would have secured that berth, while the hosts knew that nothing but a win would keep their slim hopes of staying in the division.

Queens’ urgency was clear to see from the first whistle and they took the lead on six minutes via Josh Todd.

However, Inverness were quick to respond, with Dundee United loanee Logan Chalmers continuing his fine recent goalscoring form on 17 minutes.

Queens got their noses in front just before the break when forward Euan East netted on 40 minutes to restore their advantage.

Inverness pushed for a leveller, but Queen of the South held on for the victory.

This result means that Queen of the South, who are currently bottom of the league, trail both Ayr United and Dunfermline Athletic above them by six points with two games to go, with a goal difference that is four worse off than both the Honest Men and the Pars.