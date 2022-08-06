Premiership wrap: Unlikely Celtic hero in Dingwall, fine Rangers return for Alfredo Morelos, Declan Gallagher nightmare in Aberdeen

Kyogo Furuhashi put Celtic ahead against Ross County.

Rangers 2-0 Kilmarnock (Joel Sked at Ibrox)

Rangers made it two wins from two with a 2-0 home success over Kilmarnock, but will have to be much improved when Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise come to Ibrox on Tuesday in a massive Champions League qualifier. The first half was slow and ponderous, with Malik Tillman the player most likely to make something happen. Killie were obdurate but also generous, giving the ball away too often and not offering enough in attack. Antonio Colak opened the scoring with a fine finish across Sam Walker after exchanging passes with Tom Lawrence. Then Alfredo Morelos arrived. Back from injury, the noise which greeted his second-half substitution said a lot. And no surprise when he bundled in the second goal to secure the win late on after good work from Rabbi Matondo.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross County 1-3 Celtic (Mark Atkinson at Global Energy Stadium)

St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher was sent off on his return to Pittodrie.

Celtic left it late to seal an important victory away in Dingwall. After controlling all of the first half without finding the net, Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring three minutes into the second half, slamming home after excellent work and a cutback by Jota. County, however, rallied and levelled just before the hour-mark when Alex Iacovitti headed an Owura Edwards corner past Joe Hart. Celtic pressed for the winner and were rewarded on 84 minutes when a quick corner resulted in debutant defender Moritz Jenz meeting a Jota cross with a bullet header to make it 2-1, before Jota again turned provider for Liel Abada this time to curl his effort home to make sure all three points would head back down the A9.

Aberdeen 4-1 St Mirren (Angus Wright at Pittodrie)

Aberdeen turned on the style at Pittodrie to defeat ten-man St Mirren on an afternoon to forget for their defender Declan Gallagher on his return to Pittodrie. He was sent off for two bookings just 23 minutes in, the second a handball that led to a penalty concession, and the Dons’ Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski made no mistake. He scored again on 37 minutes after a Jonny Hayes cross before debutant Leighton Clarkson netted with an excellent strike to make it 3-0 at the break. Jonah Ayunga gave the Paisley outfit a glimmer of hope with his own penalty, but substitute Duk scored in the dying stages to cap off a good afternoon for Motherwell.

Motherwell 1-2 St Johnstone (Ross McLeish at Fir Park)

Antonio Colak scored his first goal for Rangers against Kilmarnock.

St Johnstone recovered from their opening-day defeat by Hibs to get a much-needed win at Fir Park after a dramatic finish in Lanarkshire. Ex-Motherwell man Jamie Murphy finished coolly to put the visitors ahead on 28 minutes and it looked like they would hold on for the points until a goalmouth scramble resulted in a Graham Carey own goal one minute into stoppage time. However, Saints weren't finished and Stevie May prodded the ball past Liam Kelly to spark wild scenes in the away end and condemn managerless Motherwell to defeat.

There are two matches in the Premiership tomorrow, with Hibs welcoming capital rivals Hearts to Easter Road and Dundee United taking on Livingston at Tannadice.

Championship results: Arbroath 0-0 Inverness CT, Morton 1-0 Cove Rangers, Partick Thistle 1-1 Hamilton Accies, Raith Rovers 0-1 Dundee.

League One results: Airdrieonians 4-0 Falkirk, Alloa Athletc 3-1 Kelty Hearts, Clyde 2-2 Peterhead, FC Edinburgh 0-3 Dunfermline Athletic, Montrose 0-0 Queen of the South.