Premiership teams news: Celtic hope on forward, huge Hibs boost, Rangers ravaged

We take a look at the team news ahead of the pre-Christmas match across the cinch Premiership:

Celtic (1) v Livingston (12) – Saturday, 3pm

Celtic hope to have Yang Hyun-jun back from a shoulder injury but Odin Thiago Holm only returned to training on Friday following illness and is unlikely to feature. Liel Abada (thigh) and Reo Hatate (hamstring) are still not back in full training. Livingston will be without captain Michael Devlin through suspension but manager David Martindale hopes to have everyone else fit and available.

Hibs have Joe Newell back in their team for the trip to Ross County.

Dundee (7) v Aberdeen (8) – Saturday, 3pm

Dundee could have Lee Ashcroft, Marcel Lewis and Diego Pineda back in contention after they missed last weekend’s win at Ross County through injury, but Antonio Portales is out until after the winter break with a hamstring injury. Owen Beck has been struggling with a groin issue but is expected to be fit. Jack MacKenzie’s return from a hamstring issue means Aberdeen are at full strength.

Hearts (3) v St Mirren (4) – Saturday, 3pm

Hearts will be without Jorge Grant due to an ankle injury. Alex Lowry is back in contention after a back issue, while Stephen Kingsley is expected to be fit despite going off at half-time in last weekend’s win at Celtic. Calem Nieuwenhof could miss out again with a hand injury, while Liam Boyce (hamstring) and Cammy Devlin (ankle) remain sidelined. Caolan Boyd-Munce, Ryan Flynn and Alex Greive will be assessed with various injuries but St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson hopes they will be available, while Connor McMenamin has been ill and he will be given time to prove his fitness. Ryan Strain remains out after groin surgery.

Kilmarnock (5) v St Johnstone (9) – Saturday, 3pm

Kilmarnock midfielder Kyle Magennis suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem against Livingston last week and will see a specialist. Joe Wright is back in training but Liam Donnelly and Innes Cameron (both hamstring) are still out while boss Derek McInnes hopes Matty Kennedy recovers from a knock. Marley Watkins and Danny Armstrong are fit after picking up knocks against Livi. Nicky Clark is set to make his comeback from a calf injury for Saints, for whom Diallang Jaiyesimi drops out through suspension. Callum Booth and Sam McClelland are back training while Ali Crawford (calf) is improving but Drey Wright (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Ross County (10) v Hibernian (6) – Saturday, 3pm

Ross County are still missing defender Dylan Smith (ankle) and long-term absentees Ross Callachan and Ben Paton (both knee). Hibernian welcome back Joe Newell following suspension, while Paul Hanlon and Lewis Miller are expected to be fit after going off with minor issues in last weekend’s defeat at St Johnstone. Adam Le Fondre (hamstring), Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) are all out until after the winter break.

Motherwell (11) v Rangers (2) – Sunday, 3pm