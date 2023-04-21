There’s a full card of cinch Premiership action this weekend and we look at the team news for each fixture

Hearts v Ross County (Saturday 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

Hearts’ Michael Smith (hamstring) is out for an unspecified time while attacker Josh Ginnelly is training again following a niggle. Liam Boyce has recovered from a knee injury but is weeks away from playing. Zander Clark, Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime and Gary Mackay-Steven are still out. Alex Iacovitti, David Cancola and Jordy Hiwula are back from injury but the visitors have a busy treatment room. Eamonn Brophy (thigh), Alex Samuel (strain) and Jordan Tillson (groin) are out, along with long-term absentees Gwion Edwards (hamstring), Ben Paton and Ross Callachan (both knee). Probable Hearts team: Clark; Atkinson, Sibbick, Rowles, Kingsley; Devlin, Halliday; Forrest, Shankland, McKay; Humphrys. Probable Ross County team: Laidlaw; Watson, Iacovitti, Baldwin; Randall, Cancola, Loturi, Kenneh, Harmon; White, Murray. Referee: Don Robertson.

Celtic v Motherwell (Saturday 3pm)

Hibs forward Mykola Kukharevych is a doubt for the trip to St Johnstone due to an injury issue.

Celtic are set to welcome back Cameron Carter-Vickers after the defender was rested last weekend due to concerns about Kilmarnock’s plastic pitch. Jota, Reo Hatate (hamstring), Liel Abada (thigh) and James Forrest (muscle strain) are all set to remain sidelined. Well’s Dean Cornelius (calf) and Sean Goss (foot) are concerns but some players, including long-term absentee Joe Efford, continued comebacks for the reserves in midweek. Ross Tierney (groin) and Jonathan Obika (hamstring) are short of fitness and Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley and Josh Morris are out. Probable Celtic team: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Kobayashi, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, O’Riley; Haksabanovic, Furuhashi, Maeda. Probable Motherwell team: Kelly; McGinn, Butcher, Casey; Johnston, Goss, Slattery, Cornelius, Furlong; Spittal; Van Veen. Referee: John Beaton.

Dundee Utd v Livingston (Saturday 3pm)

United boss Jim Goodwin has no fresh injury concerns. Glenn Middleton (hamstring) and Dylan Levitt (knee) remain out as do Peter Pawlett (hamstring) and Liam Smith (ankle). Livingston defender Tom Parkes is close to returning after a long-term knee injury but he is unlikely to be in the squad at Tannadice. Ayo Obileye is out for the rest of the season. Probable Dundee Utd team: Birighitti; Freeman, Ayina, Mulgrew, McMann; Niskanen, Harkes, Sibbald, McGrath, Behich; Fletcher. Probable Livingston team: George; Devlin, Fitzwater, Boyes, Montano; Shinnie, Holt, Kelly; Bradley, Anderson, Nouble. Referee: Kevin Clancy.

St Johnstone v Hibs (Saturday 3pm)

St Johnstone welcome back Andy Considine after suspension. Dan Phillips is expected to be fit after going off early against Livingston last weekend but Charlie Gilmour, Chris Kane, Nicky Clark and Callum Booth remain sidelined. Hibs striker Mykola Kukharevych is a doubt with a muscle injury. Rocky Bushiri is back training after an ankle injury but will not be fit for this game and Martin Boyle (knee), Kyle Magennis (pelvis) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring) are out. Probable St Johnstone team: Matthews: Wright, McGowan, Gordon, Montgomery; Phillips, MacPherson; Wotherspoon, Hallberg, Murphy; May. Probable Hibs team: Marshall; Egan-Riley, Fish, Hanlon; Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Jeggo, Newell, Stevenson; Nisbet, Youan. Referee: Craig Napier.

St Mirren v Kilmarnock (Saturday 3pm)

St Mirren have no fresh injuries for a game which could see the Buddies clinch a top-six spot. Long-term absentees Richard Tait (groin) and Jonah Ayunga (knee) remain on the sidelines. Kilmarnock have Rory McKenzie back from suspension. Fraser Murray will miss out with a dead leg, Liam Polworth is still being troubled slightly by an ankle knock and Ben Chrisene’s comeback has been delayed by a tight hamstring. Innes Cameron and Chris Stokes remain out. Probable St Mirren team: Carson; Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne; Strain, Kiltie, Gogic, O’Hara, Tanser; Main, Watt. Probable Kilmarnock team: Walker; Mayo, Taylor, Wright; Armstrong, Watson, Donnelly, Power, Chambers; Jones; Vassell. Referee: Willie Collum.

Aberdeen v Rangers (Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports)