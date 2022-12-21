Premiership start date and winter break confirmed for next season as SPFL release key dates

The SPFL has confirmed that next season's cinch Premiership will start later and include a two-week winter break.

The SPFL has confirmed key dates for the 2023-24 season. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

All four divisions will kick-off on the weekend of August 5 and 6, 2023 – a week later than the current campaign – with the top flight shutting down following the 22nd round of fixtures on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 before resuming on the weekend of Saturday, January 20.

The Premiership split is set to take place after 33 games on the weekend on April 13/14, with the final round of fixtures scheduled for the weekend of May 18/19.

The Championship is due to conclude with a full Friday fixture card on May 3 with the Premiership play-off final taking place over two legs on Thursday, May 23 and Sunday, May 26.

Leagues One and Two finish on Saturday, May 4 with play-offs taking place over the following fortnight.

The group stage of the Viaplay Cup will start on the weekend of July 15 and 16 with the final returning to a pre-Christmas slot, having been delayed until February this season due to the winter World Cup.