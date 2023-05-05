St Johnstone v Dundee United, Saturday 3pm

A big crowd is expected at McDiarmid Park for a match which could have a huge bearing on the relegation battle. Saints are currently two points ahead of United but on current form they look the more likely to be dragged into danger. Jim Goodwin has transformed the fortunes of United, winning three matches in a row to escape the bottom two, albeit on goal difference. Steven MacLean earned a home draw against Hibs in his first match in charge following the sacking of Callum Davidson but Saints are without a win in seven and are struggling to score goals. An away win would not be a surprise. Prediction: 0-2.

Hibs v St Mirren, Saturday 3pm

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi scores against Hearts in their Scottish Cup win at Tynecastle in March. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

A big match in the race for Europe and one Hibs must win to give themselves a chance of finishing above Hearts in fourth place. Lee Johnson's side have been streaky all season but with Kevin Nisbet up front you would always fancy the home side to get on the scoresheet. St Mirren claimed an impressive win at Tynecastle a few weeks ago but followed that up with a surprise 2-0 home defeat to Kilmarnock as their bottle crashed in the final match before the split. Now they are safely inside the top six for the first time the pressure is off but with Tony Watt and Jonah Ayunga injured they look a little light up front. Prediction: 3-0

Ross County v Livingston, Saturday 3pm

Having survived the 6-1 mauling at Tynecastle before the split, where his team bore the look of a side destined for the Championship, County boss Malky Mackay will be looking for a big reaction from his players. The Dingwall outfit have shown at times this season they are not as bad as their league position suggests but they are now entering the last chance saloon as they sit four points adrift at the bottom with five matches remaining. If they fail to beat a Livingston side with little left to play for after missing out on the top six, then you would fear there is no way back for them. Given what is at stake, expect County to come out all guns blazing. Prediction: 2-1

Motherwell v Kilmarnock, Saturday 3pm

Usually this would be instantly chalked off as a home win given Kilmarnock's wretched away form this season. However, a 2-0 win at St Mirren before the split – their first three points on the road all season – was an encouraging development for Derek McInnes' men in the bid to avoid the drop. One of their few positive away results came at Fir Park earlier in the season when Killie recovered from two goals down to earn a point. Motherwell though are in a good place - fresh from claiming a noteworthy point at Celtic Park and with a striker in the shape of Kevin Van Veen in the form of his life. Prediction: 2-1

Hearts v Celtic, Sunday 2.15pm

Ange Postecoglou's side may not have hit their usual heights of late but it would be either brave or foolish to bet against them winning the league at Tynecastle on Sunday. When the chips are down this Celtic side has delivered and while they will be missing key defenders such as Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston, they have the depth of squad to call upon quality replacements such as Anthony Ralston and Yuki Kobayashi. Hearts were impressive in their last outing - scoring six going on 10 against Ross County - but they haven't laid a glove on Celtic all season, and have struggled to cope with the threat of Kyogo Furuhashi, who has scored in each of his last six appearances against them. Prediction: 1-3

Rangers v Aberdeen, Sunday 3pm