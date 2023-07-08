Hibs handed new signing Dylan Levitt his first start as they kicked off their pre-season trip to Marbella with a 2-0 friendly win over FC Europa at Estepona Training Centre on Saturday.

First half goals from new signing Adam Le Fondre and Josh Campbell secured victory over the side from Gibralter but there was concern over an injury to Joe Newell that forced the midfielder to limp off early on.

The match proved a fiery encounter in sweltering conditions with Europa playing thier final warm-up mach ahead of their Conference League first round qualifier against Kosovan outfit KF Dukagjini on Thursday.

Hibs don't start their European campaign until the second qualifying round on July 27 against either Víkingur Gøta or Inter Club d’Escaldes, with Premier League side Bournemouth next up for Lee Johnson’s side on Thursday.

Morton's Kirk Broadfoot and St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya during the pre-season friendly match at Cappielow. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Elsewhere, Premiership newcomers Dundee completed their pre-season trip to Ireland with a 2-1 win over Scott Brown's Fleetwood Town at the Waterford Regional Sports Centre.

Zak Robinson’s opener was cancelled out when Jack Marriott equalised for the English League One side before Luke McCowan struck a spectacular winner, lobbing the Fleetwood goalkeeper from inside the centre circle to secure victory for Tony Docherty’s side.

Kilmarnock were in Northern Ireland where they lost 1-0 to Linfield at Windsor Park thanks to Chris McKee’s first-half effort. Ross County were also defeated as Queen’s Park came from behind to claim a 2-1 win at the Global Energy Stadium. Simon Murray opened the scoring for the Dingwall outfit but the Championship side turned things around after the break thanks to goals from Jack Thomson and Ruari Paton.

There was also a defeat for St Mirren in a Renfrewshire derby with Morton at Cappielow. The match remained goalless until the 79th minute when the hosts were awarded a penalty which Robbie Muirhead converted and Lewis McGratten quickly added a second to seal victory for the Championship side.

Motherwell, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with Falkirk in a behind closed doors match at Dalziel Park. Gary Oliver and Ross McIver were on the scoresheet for the Bairns, with Blair Spittal and Calllum Slatery grabbing the goals for Well.