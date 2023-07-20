All Sections
Premiership club reveal no loss of income from Celtic and Rangers ticket decision

Kilmarnock have revealed that cutting the Old Firm’s ticket allocation for matches at Rugby Park has not resulted in any loss of income.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 20th Jul 2023, 21:34 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 21:34 BST
 Comment

The decision was taken to restrict Celtic and Rangers away supporters to one stand back in 2019 and in a managing director's report released on Thursday the club insists there has been no financial downturn as a result of the move.

In previous seasons, fans of the Glasgow giants had been able to sit in both the Chadwick and Moffat stands behind either goal during away trips to the Ayrshire club.

A Kilmarnock statement read: “The decision taken to prioritise our own family support by cutting a second away stand for Old Firm games has been successful and we are very proud of the outcome.

Celtic fans pack the away stand at Rugby Park during a match against Kilmarnock last season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)Celtic fans pack the away stand at Rugby Park during a match against Kilmarnock last season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Celtic fans pack the away stand at Rugby Park during a match against Kilmarnock last season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"We have since witnessed an improved atmosphere for players, fans and townspeople in relation to tehse games. Meanwhile, the potential loss of income has not materialised with an increasing number of families coming back each week.

"The family fanzone behind the stand is also becoming increasingly popular and we have plans for this to evolve further in coming months. With the assistance of our Director Billy Bowie and the Killie Trust, we installed two safestanding areas for young supporters; one in the East Stand and one in the Moffat. A disabled ramp in the Moffat Stand has also been introduced to enhance our disabled supporters’ matchday experience."

"Season ticket uptake has doubled in the past five years to hit the 5,000 mark for the first time since the late 90s."

