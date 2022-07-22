Premier Sports Cup: What Aberdeen, Dundee, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock need to progress

Hibs and St Mirren have already been eliminated and this weekend sees the group stage conclude with the remaining ten places up for grabs and much to play for in each section to join the surprise package. Here is how the others can join them from each of the eight sections.

Group A

Stirling Albion can go second for 24 hours by inflicting Peterhead’s fourth defeat in four games – but it is still unlikely to be enough to go through as a runner-up on eight points.

Raith Rovers head to Pittodrie on Sunday and could overhaul Aberdeen with a two-goal win. Three points are necessary for the Fife side to enter the next round reckoning, with no guarantees.

Group B

Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock occupy the top two places and an Ayrshire win against Stenhousemuir to add to their seven points will ensure Killie progress even in second. The Warriors could equally stake a claim for the next round by repeating their 2012 win at Rugby Park. Avoiding defeat against Montrose should take Partick Thistle through, even as runners-up, though a win would make certain.

Group C

The Scottish League Cup group stage will end this weekend when Aberdeen host Raith Rovers on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Three teams could still win the section, though Premiership side Ross County lead with eight points followed by Dunfermline and Alloa – the League One sides meet at East End Park. The Pars boast a healthy goal difference which could take them top with a win and the Staggies failing. Three points for Alloa, plus County losing, could send the Wasps top but a winning margin over a goal would be required in each.

Group D

Hibs’ faux pas over Rocky Bushiri’s cautions saw last season’s finalists eliminated. Falkirk can win the group by avoiding defeat at home to bogey-team Clyde. The winner of Morton v Bonnyrigg could draw level at the top if the Bairns lose and decide top spot by goal difference.

Group E

Kilmarnock can guarantee a place in the knockout stage with a win over Stenhousemuir this weekend. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Arbroath and Airdrie meet in a top-of-the-table clash for the group which has already confirmed St Mirren’s exit after a sorry start to the season.

The Red Lichties have continued last season’s form and likely have enough to progress, even in second place if they lose to Rhys McCabe’s team at Gayfield. A draw may not suit the Diamonds though, with second place still an option for FC Edinburgh.

Group F

Winners in 2021, St Johnstone, have their knock-out stage place in doubt with five points from three games. Callum Davidson’s team share second with Queen of the South who are in pole position heading to Borough Briggs against winless Elgin. Ayr are not out either but all are vying for second behind runaway leaders Annan.

Ryan Porteous appeals during Hibs' defeat to Falkirk which contributed the Easter Road side's exit. (Picture Michael Gillen)

Group G

Billy Dodds’ Inverness would require a significant goal swing in defeat to his former QOS colleague Jim McIntyre and Cove Rangers – allied to a Livingston win at home to Kelty Hearts. Three points would likely send the West Lothian side through, if not as group winners, as one of the highest scoring runners-up on nine.

Group H