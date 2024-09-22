Final four drawn out the hat - and the likely dates for each tie

Celtic and Rangers have been kept apart in the draw for the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

Motherwell will face holders Rangers in a repeat of the 2017-18 semi-final, which the Steelmen won 2-0 thanks to Louis Moult’s double, while Celtic take on Aberdeen in a clash between two clubs who remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic became the last side to book their place in the final four on Sunday as they twice recovered from the shock of going a goal down to Championship Falkirk to claim a 5-2 victory at Celtic Park thanks to four goals in the final 20 minutes.

Rangers made it through on Saturday as they marked their long-awaited return to Ibrox Stadium with a 3-0 victory over Dundee while Aberdeen chalked up an 11th straight win in all competitions with a 4-0 triumph over The Spartans at Pittodrie. Motherwell were the first side in the hat following a 2-1 win over Dundee United at Fir Park on Friday.

The semi-finals will take place at Hampden Park on the weekend of November 2 and 3 with Celtic v Aberdeen set to go ahead on the Saturday due to the Parkhead side facing a Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig at Celtic Park on Tuesday, November 5. It means Rangers v Motherwell will likely take place on the Sunday but full details will be confirmed in the coming days.

Reflecting on the draw, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “It’s always important just to get there, and then I always have a good feeling on that big pitch and how we can play.