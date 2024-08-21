Premier Sports Cup last eight details confirmed

Dates, kick-off times and TV details for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed by the SPFL.

All four matches will be streamed online by Premier Sports but only the games involving Celtic and Rangers have been selected for live TV coverage.

The last eight action gets under way on Friday, September 20, when Motherwell face Dundee United at Fir Park, kick-off 7.45pm, with the match streamed live on Premier Sports.

Cup holders Rangers host Dundee on Saturday, September 21, live on Premier Sports TV with a 5.30pm kick-off. The venue for that game is still to be confirmed with Rangers currently renting Hampden but hoping to be back at Ibrox by the end of next month.

Also on Saturday, September 21, Aberdeen – who have a 100 per cent record under new manager Jimmy Thelin – play The Spartans, who caused an upset by knocking out Ross County in the last 16. The Pittodrie clash will be streamed live on Premier Sports, kick-off 5.30pm.

The last of the quarter-finals will take place on Sunday, September 22, when Celtic host a Falkirk side who knocked out Hearts in the previous round. That game will be live on Premier Sports TV with a 3.00pm kick-off and will be followed by the semi-final draw.

Semi-final fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of November 2 and 3, with the final to be played on Sunday, December 15.

The full fixture details for the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup are:

Friday, September 20 - Motherwell v Dundee United (Premier Sports, 7.45pm)

Saturday, September 21 - Aberdeen v The Spartans (Premier Sports, 5.30pm); Rangers v Dundee (Premier Sports TV, 5.30pm)