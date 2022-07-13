Premier Sports Cup: Partick 'dominant' at Kilmarnock, assist for Aberdeen debutant, Raith hit six

Fraser Murray’s slip cost Killie as Thistle edged their hosts 5-4 in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.

Murray lost his footing as he scuffed his penalty over the bar before Kyle Turner netted to earn the Jags a bonus point which put them above the Championship title winners.

Thistle boss Ian McCall said: "I thought Kilmarnock shaded it in the first half and scored a good goal.

"The second half I thought we were really dominant and deserved to win the game in 90 minutes, but it goes to penalties and we get there so I'm really pleased."

Liam Donnelly had put Killie ahead in the 12th minute when he beat goalkeeper David Mitchell to Fraser Murray’s corner to head home at the near post.

Thistle responded well and Brian Graham forced a good save before Daniel Armstrong shot straight at Mitchell.

Aaron Muirhead levelled a minute before the break with a brilliant curling effort following a poor clearance.

Partick's Aaron Muirhead (centre) celebrates his equaliser at Kilmarnock. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The Jags had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside early in the second half when the ball cannoned in off Steven Lawless, who was flagged following Turner’s cross.

Cammy Smith and Ross Docherty headed off target for the visitors before Oli Shaw was denied an 87th-minute winner by another dubious offside decision and later had a shot blocked in the goalmouth.

Killie boss Derek McInnes said: "We've got to be disappointed with the night's work because we're better than what we showed.

"We've not made as many changes as we would have liked to the squad. We've got too many on the treatment table and were forced to play a shape we don't really want to play this season.

Aberdeen debutant Ylber Ramadani in action during the 2-0 win over Dumbarton at Pittodrie. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

"Once we get the players in we're looking for and a few more out the treatment room then I think you'll see those improvements.

"The positive is we got more minutes into players we're trying to top up. That's important in our step towards the Premier League campaign opening up.

Aberdeen recorded their second win of the tournament by beating Dumbarton 2-0 at Pittodrie.

Ross McCrorie headed a 36th-minute opener following Jonny Hayes’ corner as the Dons dominated.

Albania midfielder Ylber Ramadani marked his debut with an assist when he set up Matty Kennedy to round the goalkeeper and net in the 57th minute.

Elsewhere in Group A, Raith thrashed Peterhead 6-0 in their opening match. Former Airdrie player Dylan Easton hit a double on his debut, Paul Dixon netted an own goal while Liam Dick, Jamie Gullan and Aidan Connolly were also on target.

Arbroath moved on to six points in Group E, which also contains St Mirren, with a comfortable 3-0 home win against Cowdenbeath. Dylan Paterson, Colin Hamilton and Luke Donnelly scored for Dick Campbell’s team.