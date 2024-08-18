Premier Sports Cup draw: Quarter-final ties in full as Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and others learn fate

How the last eight line up for the Scottish League Cup

The draw for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals has been made following the conclusion of the last 16 stage.

Celtic, Dundee United and Motherwell all booked their spot in the last eight following Sunday’s matches, joining Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee, Falkirk and The Spartans who all made it through the Saturday ties.

Holders Rangers progressed following a 2-0 victory over St Johnstone at Hampden while Aberdeen required an injury-time winner from new £1million signing Topi Keskinen to see off Queen’s Park 1-0 at Pittodrie.

Dundee were more comfortable in disposing of Airdrieonians 6-1 at Dens Park while a pair of shock results saw Falkirk eliminate Hearts with a 2-0 win at Falkirk Stadium while The Spartans knocked out Ross County with a single-goal victory at Ainslie Park.

Dundee United made it through with a 1-0 win over St Mirren at Tannadice thanks to Ross Graham’s goal while Motherwell required an extra-time winner from Moses Ebiye to get past 10-man Kilmarnock at Fir Park after Stuart Findlay was red carded.

The final tie of the round saw Celtic claim a 3-1 victory over Hibs at Celtic Park thanks to a Daizen Maeda double with Nicolas Kuhn also on target before the draw for the quarter-finals was conducted following the match.

Motherwell were the first name out of the hat and were drawn at home to Dundee United. Aberdeen will face The Spartans at Pittodrie for a place in the semi-finals. Rangers have been handed a home match – likely to be played at Hampden – against Dundee while Celtic are also at home against Falkirk.

The quarter-final ties are due to be played on the weekend of September 21 and 22.

Premier Sports Cup quarter-final draw

Motherwell v Dundee United

Aberdeen v The Spartans

Rangers v Dundee