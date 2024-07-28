Four all-Premiership ties as European clubs enter competition

The draw for the Premier Sports Cup last 16 has been made following the conclusion of the group stages.

Motherwell became the last side to book their spot in the knock-out stages on Sunday following a goalless draw with Partick Thistle at Fir Park that secured the point required to progress as Group G winners.

The Steelmen went on to lose the penalty shoot-out as Partick claimed the extra point but it was to no avail as the Championship side missed out on a place in the next round.

The draw for the last 16 was made following the match with this season’s European representatives – Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren – entering the competition for the first time after being given a bye through the group stages.

Celtic were the first name out of the hat as Brendan Rodgers' side were handed a home tie against Hibs, who recovered from a shock defeat at Kelty Hearts to progress as Group C winners following Saturday’s 4-0 win over Peterhead.

Holders Rangers are also at home although the tie against St Johnstone is set to be played at Hampden Park due to the delay in stadium works at Ibrox.

Hearts face a tricky trip to Falkirk - who won League One last season following an invicible campaign - where they will face former boss John McGlynn while Aberdeen have home advantage against Championship side Queen's Park.

Dundee United v St Mirren and Motherwell v Kilmarnock make up the all-Premiership ties while Dundee host an Airdrieonians side who impressed in qualifying as one of the best-placed group runners-up behind Aberdeen.

The Spartans’ reward for being the lowest ranked side to reach the knock-out stages is a home tie against Premiership opposition in the shape of Ross County.

The last 16 ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of August 17 and 18 but are subject to TV selections.

Premier Sports Cup last 16 full draw:

Celtic v Hibs

Dundee United v St Mirren

Aberdeen v Queen's Park

Falkirk v Hearts

Dundee v Airdrieonians

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Rangers v St Johnstone