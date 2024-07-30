All eight matches to be broadcast on TV or live stream

Celtic and Rangers will headline a bonanza of live Premier Sports Cup action next month following confirmation of the TV selections, fixture dates and kick-off times for the last 16 ties.

All eight matches will be either streamed or broadcast live on Premier Sports in a first for the competition with both games involving the Old Firm selected for live TV coverage.

Holders Rangers will begin the defence of their trophy against St Johnstone at their temporary home of Hampden Park due to ongoing delays in stadium works at Ibrox on Saturday, August 17, live on Premier Sports, kick-off 5.45pm.

The Premier Sports Cup last 16 fixture details and TV selections have been confirmed. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Premier Sports will also show Celtic v Hibs on Sunday, August 18, which has been given a 3pm kick-off time, which will be followed by the draw for the quarter-finals, which will be played on the weekend of September 21-22.

Four matches will also be streamed live on the Premier Sports website and app at 3pm on Saturday, August 17 – namely Aberdeen v Queen’s Park, Dundee v Airdrieonians, Falkirk v Hearts and The Spartans v Ross County.

Motherwell v Kilmarnock and Dundee United v St Mirren are scheduled for Sunday, August 18, as Kilmarnock, and potentially St Mirren, will be involved in UEFA qualifying round three matches on Thursday, August 15. Both ties will be streamed live with 2pm kick-offs.

The full fixture details for the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup are:

Saturday August 17

Aberdeen v Queen’s Park (Premier Sports, 3pm)

Dundee v Airdrieonians (Premier Sports, 3pm)

Falkirk v Heart of Midlothian (Premier Sports, 3pm)

The Spartans v Ross County (Premier Sports, 3pm)

Rangers v St Johnstone (Premier Sports TV, 5.45pm)

Sunday August 18

Dundee United v St Mirren (Premier Sports, 2pm)

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (Premier Sports, 2pm)