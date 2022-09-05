Premier Sports Cup dates set as Celtic land odd kick-off time on same night as Rangers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dates and kick-off times for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final draw have been set.

Three of the four ties will be broadcast live by Premier Sports, who sponsor the tournament, with the Thursday night slot ditched to accommodate two matches being screened on the same day.

The first match to be played will be Kilmarnock versus Dundee United at Rugby Park, with the date set as Tuesday, October 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off. Premier Sports will show it live.

The following evening, both Celtic’s and Rangers’ ties will be on television across staggered kick-off times. Motherwell against Celtic at Fir Park will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 6.15pm, with Dundee’s visit to Ibrox to face Rangers beginning two hours later.