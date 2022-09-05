News you can trust since 1817
Premier Sports Cup dates set as Celtic land odd kick-off time on same night as Rangers

The SPFL have confirmed the dates and kick-off times for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

By Mark Atkinson
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:09 pm
Three of the four ties will be broadcast live by Premier Sports, who sponsor the tournament, with the Thursday night slot ditched to accommodate two matches being screened on the same day.

The first match to be played will be Kilmarnock versus Dundee United at Rugby Park, with the date set as Tuesday, October 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off. Premier Sports will show it live.

The following evening, both Celtic’s and Rangers’ ties will be on television across staggered kick-off times. Motherwell against Celtic at Fir Park will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 6.15pm, with Dundee’s visit to Ibrox to face Rangers beginning two hours later.

The one remaining tie – Aberdeen v Partick Thistle – will also be played on the Wednesday night. However, it is not on television and has been given a 7.45pm start time.

