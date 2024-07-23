Premier Sports Cup: Aberdeen survive scare, Premiership side shocked, Dundee qualify, Hibs stay top

A round-up of the Tuesday night action in the Scottish League Cup

Jimmy Thelin survived a scare on his Aberdeen home debut as his side came from behind to earn a Premier Sports Cup win over Airdrieonians on a night where St Johnstone suffered a shock defeat to lower league opposition.

The newly-appointed Dons boss had enjoyed two comfortable victories on the road over Queen of the South and East Kilbride in his opening two matches in charge since making the summer switch from Elfsborg. However, Rhys McCabe's men threatened to spoil the Swede’s Pittodrie bow as summer signing Ben Wilson fired the Championship side into a 41st minute lead with his fifth goal in his first three games since arriving in Scottish football from Cliftonville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ester Sokler wasted a glorious chance to bring the Dons level just two minutes later when he fired wide but any concerns among the home support were eased at the start of the second half when Graeme Shinnie fired home a deflected leveller. Leighton Clarkson completed the turnaround just before the hour mark as he coolly finished off a flowing counter-attack to secure a 2-1 victory that leaves Aberdeen needing just a point at home to Dumbarton on Saturday to guarantee their progress.

Elsewhere in Group A, East Kilbride had conceded 12 goals without reply in their opening two matches but they led against Queen of the South after 33 minutes through Sean Fagan. The Lowland League side then reverted to old habits, losing three goals in quick succession between the 41st minute and half-time as Josh Walker, Reece Lyond and Brennan Dickenson secured a 3-1 victory for the League One outfit with the hosts reduced to 10 men in the second half following a red card to Andy McDonald.

The surprise of the night came in Group F where League One Alloa Athletic stunned 10-man St Johnstone with a 3-2 victory at Recreation Park. After a goalless first half, Morgyn Neill headed the home side in front from close range on 54 minutes but Saints hit back instantly with a composed finish from Benji Kimpioka.

The Premiership side were then reduced to 10 men when Aaron Essell was sent off and Alloa pounced with Luke Rankin scoring twice in five minutes to put the Wasps 3-1 in front. Jack Sanders pulled one back for the Saints in injury-time but Andy Graham's side held on for the three points which moves them top of Group F with Craig Levein's men staring at the prospect of an early exit after dropping to third place in the group.

East Fife moved into second place ahead of Saints as they routed Brechin City at Bayview. Three first half goals from Liam Newton, Nathan Austin and Scott Shepherd put the Fifers out of sight before Austin rounded off a 4-0 victory with his second of the night in the first minute of the second half.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates with Jack MacKenzie after scoring to make it 1-1 against Airdrieonians. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Dundee secured qualification for the next round thanks to a 3-1 victory over Annan Athletic at their temporary home of Glebe Park. Simon Murray headed the Dark Blues in front on 34 minutes but Tommy Goss drew the League One side level before the break.

Annan almost took the lead early in the second half when Hibs loanee Malik Zaid struck a post but Dundee finally restored their lead with just five minutes remaining as Murray grabbed his second before Seb Palmer-Houlden added a third in injury-time to seal top spot in Group D. Elsewhere, Inverness and Arbroath battled out a goalless draw in the all-League One clash at Caledonian Stadium that ended both sides’ interest in the competition despite Arbroath emerging victorious in the penalty shoot-out to take the extra bonus point.

Ross County put one foot in the next round as Don Cowie's side came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Hamilton. Oli Shaw pounced on a slack back pass to score his first Accies goal in the 11th minute but Ronan Hale hauled the Staggies level with a spectacular debut goal on 25 minutes before Jordan White put the Highlanders in front three minutes later as the Premiership side held on for the win that moved them above Raith into top spot in Group H. Stirling Albion kept their slim qualification hopes alive with a penalty shoot-out win over Stranraer at Forthbank following a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee United moved into pole position in Group B but the 5-2 victory over Buckie Thistle still leaves them vulnerable to going out on goal difference. Kristjan Trapanovski netted his first goals for the Tangerines with a double while Kevin Holt scored two penalties with David Babunski also on the scoresheet. Buckie's consolations came from Joseph McCabe and a Jack Maciver penalty.

Simon Murray celebrates after scoring Dundee's opener in the 3-1 win over Annan at Glebe Park. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Ayr kept their hopes alive after coming from behind to defeat Stenhousemuir at Ochilview. Stenny took a sixth minute lead through Ross Taylor but that proved a false dawn for the hosts as goals from George Oakley, Frankie Musonda, Anton Dowds and Jay Henderson secured a convincing 4-1 win for Scott Brown's men.

Ian McCall caused an upset on his return to Firhill as he guided Clyde to a 3-2 victory over former club Partick Thistle. The hosts led after just five minutes through Aidan Fitzpatrick but a Lee Ashcroft own goal and Logan Dunachie effort had the Bully Wee ahead at the break. Brian Graham levelled in the second half before Dunachie fired in a late winner for the League Two side. Clyde will move top of Group G if they beat Montrose, who claimed a 2-1 win over Edinburgh City, on Saturday but Motherwell are in pole position to win the group against the Jags on Sunday.

Livingston scored two without reply to overcome Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium with a Fraser Murray own goal in the sixth minute followed by a Liam Sole clincher four minutes from time moving David Martindale's men to the summit of Group E ahead of second-placed The Spartans, who kept their own qualification hopes alive as a late Blair Henderson strike earned a 1-0 win over Forfar.