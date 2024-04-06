Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League after goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard secured a 3-0 win at Brighton.

Saka fired the Gunners ahead from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute after Tariq Lamptey’s clumsy foul on Gabriel Jesus. Havertz struck just after the hour mark when he steered in a low cross from Jorginho. Trossard wrapped up the win against his former club late on with a smart dink over Seagulls keeper Bart Verbruggen.

“I’m really happy, really proud of the boys,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. “They put in a big, big performance to beat this great Brighton side. They haven’t lost here since August and that tells you the difficulty of the task but we were really good today.”

Leandro Trossard was among the scorers as Arsenal defeat Brighton.

Kevin de Bruyne hit his 100th goal for Manchester City as they maintained their title challenge with 4-2 victory at Crystal Palace. Pep Guardiola’s side were stunned when Jean-Philippe Mateta fired the hosts in front three minutes after kick-off. But De Bruyne equalised with a stylish finish and City took the lead less than two minutes into the second half through Rico Lewis. De Bruyne set up Erling Haaland for City’s third and then brought up his century with a solo effort before Palace substitute Odsonne Edouard pulled one back late on. City are behind second-placed Liverpool on goal difference, with the Reds travelling to Manchester United on Sunday.

City boss Guardiola said: “Today Kevin won the game. Without Kevin today maybe we would not be able to win, so when we talk about tactics, about managers, having players like Kevin in these kinds of games, it’s easy. I listen to him on the bus, in the locker room, in the training session, (he) laughs, and we are safe. His body language dictates a lot how he is, and all the players, but especially Kevin. How many years has he been with us, nine years, 10 years? The numbers, the presence, the consistency have been amazing. He’s one of the best players in the history of Manchester City.”

Luton boosted their unlikely survival bid as Carlton Morris’s 90th-minute strike earned them a 2-1 win over Bournemouth. Rob Edwards saw his side end their 10-match run without a victory in dramatic fashion, Morris arriving at the far post to turn home Cauley Woodrow’s deep cross. Bournemouth went ahead via Marcus Tavernier’s low shot but Luton rallied and Jordan Clark hauled them level before Morris’ dramatic winner.

“I’m quite drained,” said Edwards afterwards. “It’s been a tough period and it’s going to continue to be that way. It feels great. It’s hard to win a Premier League game, especially for us. We’ve got to find more in the remaining games. We put pressure on the lads after (losing against) Tottenham and Arsenal, but I thought we deserved it. We showed character and quality after going 1-0 down.”

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) celebrates after scoring twice for Man City.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal earned Everton a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Burnley. Calvert-Lewin pounced on an error by Clarets keeper Arijanet Muric to give the Toffees a first win in 14 matches. “We looked at the idea of how well we had played this season and not won so we deliberately tried to play it long and strong and play the game as awkward and ugly as possible and get an an ugly win and it worked,” said their manager Sean Dyche.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins scored twice against his old club in a see-saw 3-3 draw with Brentford. Watkins and Morgan Rogers put Villa 2-0 up but the Bees hit back to lead 3-2 through goals from Mathias Jorgensen, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa. But Watkins secured a point for the Champions League hopefuls with a header 10 minutes from time. Watkins was scathing in his assessment after the game, saying Villa lack the “maturity or game intelligence”, and Emery responded. “We are disappointed and frustrated because we played very well until the minute 60 and after the minute 75, but in 10 minutes in the Premier League we know we can lose everything we have built before,” the manager said.

Wolves had a late goal disallowed as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham. Max Kilman thought he had levelled in the ninth minute of stoppage time but his header was ruled out for offside after a VAR intervention. Pablo Sarabia’s penalty put Wolves ahead but Lucas Paqueta levelled from the spot and James Ward-Prowse scored directly from a corner to win it for the Hammers, who lost Jarrod Bowen to injury.

Afterwards, Wolves boss Gary O’Neil admitted he may face further disciplinary action after confronting referee Tony Harrington, having been angered when Kilman’s goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time was disallowed, something O’Neil described as “possibly the worst decision I’ve ever seen”. “Unfortunately I wasn’t able to control my emotions and my feelings,” O’Neil said. “I was in with the referee and it didn’t go too well so I haven’t had an explanation. But the explanation is irrelevant anyway because everyone I’ve spoken to, David Moyes, Fabianski, they all can’t believe it’s been given for offside. It’s a terrible decision.”

Wolves were left incensed by a late disallowed goal against West Ham.

Bruno Guimaraes scored a late winner as Newcastle made Fulham pay for their missed opportunities in a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage. “I wax lyrical of him all the time and that’s because I genuinely feel it,” Newcastle boss Howe said of his matchwinner. “He’s got an incredible personality and you could feel that today. He had the quality on the ball to help us win the game and I thought that was a really good performance from him.”