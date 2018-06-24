Poland 0 - 3 Colombia: Radamel Falcao on target for Los Cafeteros

Colombia kept alive their hopes of making the last 16 and knocked Poland out of the World Cup with a terrific 3-0 victory in Kazan.

The 2014 quarter-finalists had been in danger of elimination following an opening loss to Japan, but they produced a brilliant attacking display against the Poles as Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao, pictured, and Juan Cuadrado all scored.

Colombia started brightly but had to wait until five minutes before the break to take the lead. The attacking triumvirate of James Rodriguez, Juan Cuadrado and Fernando Quintero were all involved from a short corner and the former was allowed space to deliver a perfect cross from the right that Mina guided beyond Wojciech Szczesny with his head.

Poland’s hopes of a comeback were dashed 20 minutes from time when Falcao, released by a terrific ball from Quintero, slotted home with the outside of his foot.

The third goal was the pick of the bunch. Rodriguez spotted Cuadrado in space down the middle and the ex-Chelsea winger took two touches to race through and then placed his effort past Juventus team-mate Szczesny.