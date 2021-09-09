Plane carrying the Germany squad makes emergency landing in Edinburgh

Hansi Flick and his squad of players were on their way back from Reykjavik following a 4-0 win over Iceland in a World Cup qualifier when their plane was forced to divert to Edinburgh due to the need to carry out a "precautionary safety inspection".
The players touched down at 5am and were stranded at the mist-shrouded airport for a number of hours before the German FA confirmed that a replacement aircraft was on its way to take them home.
The German FA posted a statement on Twitter which read: "Our flight home has been diverted to Edinburgh in order to carry out a precautionary safety inspection on the plane.
"Everyone is fine and patiently waiting while the staff go about their business calmly and professionally."
An update followed shortly afterwards, adding: "A replacement plane is now en route to Edinburgh to bring the players, coaches, staff and the DFB delegation back to Germany."
A further post at noon confirmed that the squad had resumed their journey to Germany, stating: “The replacement flight has since arrived and we're heading back to Frankfurt and Munich."
Germany sit top of Group J with 15 points, four above second-place Armenia with four games remaining.
The victory in Iceland ensured a winning start for new head coach Flick, who replaced the long-serving Joachim Low following a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign that saw the Germans knocked-out by England at the quarter-final stage.