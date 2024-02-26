Pinatar Cup final: What channel is Scotland Women v Finland? Kick-off time, how to watch for free

Scotland Women will bid to lift the Pinatar Cup for the first time in four years when they face Finland on Tuesday.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side booked their place in the final thanks to a 2-0 win over Phillippines on Saturday courtesy of a first-half double from Martha Thomas.

The Pinatar Cup is an invitational women's football tournament held in March each year in the San Pedro del Pinatar region of Murcia, Spain.

Scotland Women players Lisa Evans and Martha Thomas. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Scotland won the inaugural tounament in 2020 after defeating Northern Ireland in the final game with goals from Abbi Grant and Erin Cuthbert. The competition was cancelled in 2021 due to Covid with Scotland finishing fifth in 2022 then third in 2023.

Finland are competing for the first time and progressed to the final following a narrow 1-0 victory over Slovenia on Saturday. The two sides met in an international friendly in Tampere last summer with Scotland coming out on top in a 2-1 victory with goals from Caroline Weir and Emma Watson.

Martinez Losa is expecting a tough match. “Last year against was a challenge,” he said. “It was a very difficult game, they are a good team, especially in possession. They are very well prepared, so we are going to have to be really good in certain phases of the game.”

Scotland Women v Finland match details

The Pinatar Cup final takes place at the Pinatar Arena, Spain on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Kick-off is 1.05pm UK time.

Is Scotland Women v Finland on TV?

The Pinatar Cup final will be broadcast live on Gaelic TV channel BBC Alba. Coverage starts at 1pm.

Scotland Women v Finland live stream

Those wishing to watch on mobile, laptop or tablet can do so for free via the BBCiPlayer.

Scotland Women squad

Fiona Brown (Glasgow City), Jenna Clark (Liverpool) Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Leah Eddie (Hibernian), Claire Emslie (Angel City), Lisa Evans (Bristol City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Sam Kerr (Bayern Frauen), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Jamie Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Jane Ross (Rangers), Jenny Smith (Celtic), Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur).

