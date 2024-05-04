Peter Leven to miss Aberdeen match after being taken to hospital for emergency procedure

Aberdeen interim head coach Peter Leven will miss Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone after being admitted to hospital.

The 40-year-old will be unable to take his place in the Pittodrie dugout after undergoing an emergency operation on Friday night.

The Dons say they expect Leven to make a speedy recovery and return to duties next week. Scott Anderson has been placed in temporary charge for the game against Saints.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven has undergone an emergency operation in hospital. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"The operation was a success, and we expect Peter to make a full and swift recovery.

“Scott Anderson, alongside Craig Samson, Jonny Hayes and Stuart Duff, will lead the team for the match this afternoon against St Johnstone.

“Peter, who prepared training all week, will be in contact with his staff throughout the afternoon.

“Everyone at AFC sends their best wishes to Peter and we look forward to seeing him back at the training ground next week.”

Leven is in his second caretaker spell in charge of the club having stepped into the breach following sacking of Barry Robson in January, and then again following the departure of Neil Warnock after less than a month in charge in March.