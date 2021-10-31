Peter Grant sacked by Dunfermline as club promise 'robust' new manager search

Dunfermline have sacked manager Peter Grant following Saturday's 4-2 defeat in Arbroath. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The axe fell less than 24 hours after Saturday’s 4-2 defeat in Arbroath that saw the Pars remain at the bottom of the Scottish Championship table with seven draws, five defeats and zero victories from their opening 12 fixtures.

Grant had received a vote of confidence at the start of the month from the Dunfermline board, who criticised the "unacceptable conduct" of their own supporters following angry scenes at the end of a 1-0 defeat at Queen of the South.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pars fans again displayed their wrath in similar fashion at full-time on Saturday with some staying behind to vent their fury at the Dunfermline team bus, which required a police escort as it pulled out of Gayfield Stadium.

The situation has now prompted club directors to act, with Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker taking interim charge while the search for Grant’s replacement gets underway.

A statement on the club website read: “DAFC can confirm today that it has sadly parted company with manager, Peter Grant.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Peter for his efforts, hard work and professionalism during his time at East End Park, and we wish him and his family every success in the future.

"A fresh robust recruitment process to find a replacement for Peter to lead our club forward will start immediately. In the meantime, Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker have agreed to lead the team on an interim basis, and they will be supported by Sports Director, Thomas Meggle.”

Former Rangers, Celtic and Scotland striker Kenny Miller has thrown his hat in the ring for the vacancy.

Miller, who had a brief spell as player-manager of Livingston, has recently returned from a coaching spell in Australia with Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers.

"It's one of those jobs you look at at that level, Dunfermline is a big club,” he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"It's a squad of players that I really believe could be doing better, so you never say never.

"It's one of them you'd look at and there'd definitely be an interest - and I won't be the only one.”