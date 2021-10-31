Peter Grant sacked by Dunfermline after 12th match without a win

Dunfermline have sacked manager Peter Grant following Saturday's 4-2 defeat in Arbroath. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The axe comes less than 24 hours after the 4-2 defeat at Arbroath on Saturday that saw the Pars remain at the bottom of the table with seven draws, five defeats and zero victories from their opening 12 fixtures.

A statement on the club website read: “DAFC can confirm today that it has sadly parted company with Manager, Peter Grant.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Peter for his efforts, hard work and professionalism during his time at East End Park, and we wish him and his family every success in the future.

"A fresh robust recruitment process to find a replacement for Peter to lead our club forward will start immediately. In the meantime, Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker have agreed to lead the team on an interim basis, and they will be supported by Sports Director, Thomas Meggle.”