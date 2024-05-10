Partick Thistle tee up Raith Rovers play-off showdown as Airdrieonians go down fighting in thrilling Firhill finale

The Jags are into the semi-finals after seeing off Diamonds in Maryhill

Partick Thistle will take on Raith Rovers in the semi-finals of the cinch Premiership play-off after squeezing past Airdrieonians on Friday night.

Following Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at the Excelsior Stadium, the Jags overcame the Diamonds 2-1 at Firhill in the second leg of the quarter-final on Friday night. Veteran striker Brian Graham was the hero for Partick, netting the opener on 15 minutes and then adding a second goal at the start of the second half. Rhys McCabe’s Airdrie team rallied though, and halved the arrears on 55 minutes through Arron Lyall and then pushed for equaliser to force extra time. The closest they came to levelling was when Callum Fordyce smacked the crossbar from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...