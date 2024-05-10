Partick Thistle tee up Raith Rovers play-off showdown as Airdrieonians go down fighting in thrilling Firhill finale
Partick Thistle will take on Raith Rovers in the semi-finals of the cinch Premiership play-off after squeezing past Airdrieonians on Friday night.
Following Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at the Excelsior Stadium, the Jags overcame the Diamonds 2-1 at Firhill in the second leg of the quarter-final on Friday night. Veteran striker Brian Graham was the hero for Partick, netting the opener on 15 minutes and then adding a second goal at the start of the second half. Rhys McCabe’s Airdrie team rallied though, and halved the arrears on 55 minutes through Arron Lyall and then pushed for equaliser to force extra time. The closest they came to levelling was when Callum Fordyce smacked the crossbar from close range.
Kris Doolan’s men will now take on Raith Rovers next week for the right to face the team that finishes second bottom of the Premiership in the final. The first leg will take place at Firhill on Tuesday night before the second leg takes place at Stark’s Park on Friday.
