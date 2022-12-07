Partick Thistle directors take parting shot at 'increasingly disruptive' fans as seven resign from club board

Seven of the eight-strong Partick Thistle board have confirmed their resignation with immediate effect in a statement which hit out at fans’ “increasingly destructive behaviour”.

Alan Caldwell, Alan Rough, Andrew Byron, Douglas Noble, Jacqui Low, John Penman and Michael Robertson informed the PTFC Trust of their decision. The Championship club have been mired in controversy regarding fan ownership. It has led to supporter protest with a healthy number boycotting a recent Scottish Cup clash, supporting the team from outside the stadium.

The ire surrounds the decision to have the PTFC Trust has preferred recipients of Colin Weir’s majority shareholding in the club. Weir died in 2019 and his stake had been controlled by the Three Black Cats group prior to the transfer to PTFC Trust. It was a decision which did not sit well with The Jags Foundation, backed by many supporters. The organisation railed against the direction of the fan ownership model.

Now the latest twist has occurred with a statement released.

It read. “Although all members of the Board were re-elected at last month’s AGM, a section of the fanbase, encouraged by a false narrative about fan ownership and ongoing negative commentary, has not moved on.

“It became clear that their actions could impact on the Club long term, particularly on match days, at a hugely important time for the team on the park. The disruption has already caused loss of potential sponsorship and, if allowed to go unchecked, it could do significant and real damage to the Club these fans claim to love.

“The Board discussed the best way to protect Thistle from this increasingly destructive behaviour. Sadly, we came to the conclusion that it meant us resigning for the good of the Club.

“It has been our great privilege to help steer the Club through Covid, demotion and other challenges in the last three years and we wish Manager Ian McCall, coaching staff and the team every success for the rest of the season. Likewise, we wish Brian Graham and the women’s team well for their season. We want to place on record our thanks to chief executive Gerry Britton, staff, volunteers and fans for all their support.

Partick Thistle had been unhappy about the direction of the club under its former board. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)