Owen Coyle confirms Queen's Park exit decision after missing out on promotion, club reveal 'disappointment'

Owen Coyle has decided to step down as Queen’s Park manager after the club missed out on promotion to the cinch Premiership.

The Spiders went into the final day of the Championship season knowing a win over Dundee would see them return to the top-flight of Scottish football since 1958. However, a 5-3 defeat at home, coupled with Ayr United’s win at Inverness CT saw them not only lose out to the Dens Park side for the title but also drop to third place. They were then defeated 8-3 on aggregate by Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off quarter-final.

Coyle guided the team to promotion from League One last season through the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s with a heavy heart that I inform everyone that I will be leaving Queen’s Park," he said. I informed the club of my wish to leave after what has been an outstanding last 12 months winning promotion to the Championship when nobody gave us a chance of doing so and then coming so close to winning the league and reaching the SPFL [Premiership] playing exciting and entertaining football. I would like to thank my first team staff and everyone that helped make it an enjoyable year, Queen’s Park is a wonderful club with an amazing set of supporters who I want to personally thank. I wish the Club continued success on its journey.”

Chief executive Leeann Dempster and Marijn Beuker, director of football, will lead the search for a new manager ahead of next season when the club will hope to mount another title challenge.

“Although disappointing, we respect Owen’s decision and wish him well for the future, and we thank him for his efforts over the last 12 months," Dempster said. “We now begin the task of finding a new head coach to help us in our aims of being the best club to develop talented young players and achieving success on the pitch.”

Despite the success on the field this season, following back-to-back promotions, there has been difficulties off the field, namely the club's redevelopment of Lesser Hampden. They have played the majority of their home games at Firhill and Ochilview across the past two campaigns.

Meanwhile, Queen's Park are keen to enter a B team into the controversial Conference League, report the Daily Mail.