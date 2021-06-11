'Our sports are different, but our goal is the same' - Rugby coach Gregor Townsend sends good luck message to Steve Clarke and Scotland

Gregor Townsend has sent a good luck message to Steve Clarke and the Scotland national football team

In an open letter published on Twitter, Townsend has passed on the best wishes of all connected with the national rugby side as a Scotland men’s football team gears up for its first major tournament appearance in more than twenty years.

Cheekily referencing Scotland’s stunning Six Nations victory over England at Twickenham in February – their first in 38 years – by suggesting that 2021 is a “good year to take on England on their home turf”, Townsend wrote: “A massive congratulations from everyone at Scottish Rugby on qualifying for Euro 2020 and your excellent work with the Scotland National Team.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The lift it gave to the country was fantastic and there is a buzz of anticipation at what the team can achieve over the next few weeks.

A Scotland men's football team is in major tournament action for the first time in 23 years

"It’s been a difficult period for so many Scots, but moments like these remind us how sport has the power to move and inspire people as well as bringing communities together.

"No doubt there will be major challenges ahead for you and the squad, but there are also great opportunities.

"Czech Republic and Croatia are high quality opponents, but I’m sure that they will respect and fear your players in equal measure.

"2021 is also a good year for a Scottish team to take on England on their home turf and I can’t wait to see how that game unfolds.

"Our sports may be different, but our goal remains the same: to deliver our best performances in the navy blue jersey and to make our nation proud.

"We’ll be watching every minute of the action and cheering you on from the first whistle to the last kick of the ball.”

Scotland’s rugby side embark on a summer tour towards the end of this month with an ‘A’ team playing England on June 27 before matches against Romania and Georgia.

Steve Clarke’s men kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Czech Republic on June 14 before taking on England and Croatia on June 18 and 22 respectively.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.