Olympiacos take on Fiorentina this evening for the right to be crowned Europa Conference League winners. Here’s how to watch the game live.

The first of two big European finals taking place this week, Olympiacos and Fiorentina will go head-to-head for the right to be crowned UEFA Europa Conference League champions this evening.

One of UEFA’s newest competitions, tonight’s clash will be just the third in its history. Inaugural winners of the competition, AS Roma defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the 2022 final before Scottish manager David Moyes led his West Ham United side to a famous 2-1 win over Fiorentina in 2023.

La Viola will be hoping it is second time lucky as they face Greek outfit Olympiacos a year after that crushing defeat, with the Serie A side making the final of the competition for the second year in succession - but it is certain to be a close fought affair.

Despite finishing a disappointing third in the Greek Super League, Olympiacos have been in great form in this competition and demolished the heavily-fancied English Premier League outfit Aston Villa in the semi-final, winning 6-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, for Italian giants Fiorentina, it has been an emotional campaign off the pitch. The Florence-based team ended the Serie A season in eighth place, but also suffered the devastating loss of American general manager Joe Barone, who died unexpectedly during the campaign aged just 57.

With the sides so closely matched heading into the game, it is not one to be missed.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League Final.

Europa Conference League final venue, where is Olympiacos vs Fiorentina being played?

The final will be played at the beautiful Agia Sophia Stadium in Nea Filadelfeia, a north-western suburb of Athens, Greece.

The home stadium of Greek Super League giants AEK Athens, the stadium has a capacity of 32,500 and is the third largest football stadium in the country.

When is Olympiacos vs Fiorentina, when does Europa Conference League final kick off?

The final will kick off at 8pm BST.

What channel is Olympiacos vs Fiorentina on - how to watch Europa Conference League final

If you’re looking to take in the final live, it will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm with the UEFA Europa League & Conference League Magazine show.

If you want to stream the game, you can do so via the Discovery + app.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina latest odds

It is Italian side Fiorentina who enter the game as slight favourites to win the competition. La Viola are priced at 5/4 to lift the Europa Conference League trophy tonight.

However, if you believe Olympiacos will do it instead, they are priced at 21/10 to win, with a draw after 90 minutes coming to a similarly priced 23/10.*