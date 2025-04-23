13-cap forward set for Bundesliga switch

Much-travelled Scotland striker Oli Burke will be on the move again this summer after rejecting an offer to remain with Werder Bremen.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the Bundesliga club has now officially confirmed that the ex-Celtic man has decided against extending his expiring deal.

Burke has has been at Bremen since 2022, when he arrived on a free transfer from Sheffield United, but has only become a first team regular at the Weserstadion this season having spent loan spells at Millwall and Birmingham City.

He is currently enjoying his best run of form in German football, scoring six goals this term for Ole Werner’s side, including a double in a 2-1 win over VFB Stuttgart earlier this month.

Bremen wanted to keep Burke - who has accrued £28million in transfer fees throughout his career - but reports in Germany indicate that the player has opted to move to Bundesliga rivals Union Berlin, who put a more lucrative offer on the table.

“We regret Oliver's decision, and we would have liked to keep him here, especially since our recent discussions were aligned with the player's wishes expressed and reflected the strong performances he's shown in recent weeks,” said Werder Bremen's managing director of football, Clemens Fritz.

“However, it seems there is an offer that is significantly more attractive, both financially and in terms of contract length, compared to ours. Unfortunately, we didn't have the opportunity to make further adjustments due to Oliver's decision.

"In principle, we have to take a holistic approach to all contracts, considering not only the player but the overall squad structure. This involves salaries, contract lengths, and confidence in a player's development potential. Therefore, we can't, and don't want to, meet every demand. Despite this decision, we are confident that Oli will give his all for Werder until the very end. We wish him all the best for what comes next," Fritz added.