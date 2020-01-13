Oli McBurnie escapes action after FA probes offensive gestures made by Scotland ace at Swansea game

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has escaped punishment from the Football Association (FA) following his attendance at the south Wales derby on Sunday.





The 23-year-old was supporting his former club Swansea in the away end during the 0-0 draw at Cardiff, and was seen to make offensive gestures towards the home fans during the match.

The FA were made aware of images of McBurnie that surfaced on social media after the game, and the governing body investigated the matter on Monday.

The Scotland striker has since been "reminded of his responsibilities" by the Association.

"The FA has reminded Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie of his responsibilities following attendance at the EFL Championship fixture between Cardiff and Swansea yesterday," read an FA statement.

Former England and Manchester United defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville backed the player, saying: "This lad has done the most normal thing I’ve seen from a footballer for a long time.

"He goes to support his team and is pictured, filmed and ends up with [the FA probe]."

Former Rangers winger Fraser Aird was sacked by his club Cove Rangers after being caught on camera making similar gestures at the recent Old Firm clash at Celtic Park in late December.