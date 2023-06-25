With the new campaign not for away, Celtic and Rangers are ramping up their transfer activity in their bid to become the dominant force in Scottish football next season...

Rangers could sign forward this week

Brighton forward Abdallah Sima has emerged as a transfer target for Rangers – and could arrive at Ibrox this coming week.

The Senegal international joined the Seagulls from Slavia Prague for £7million in 2021 but has not yet made a first-team appearance for the EPL side.

Rangers target Abdallah Sima (left) in action while on loan at Angers last season. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

A season-long loan spell at Stoke City in 2021-22 proved unfruitful with Sima managing just one start and three substitute appearances as he failed to find the net.

He enjoyed more game time last season on loan at Angers in France, grabbing six goals in 34 appearances, but was unable to prevent the side from being relegated from Ligue 1.

According to the Mail, Rangers are closing in on a season-long loan deal for the 22-year-old and the move could be completed “as early as this week”.

The winger would be viewed as a possible replacement for Ryan Kent, who has joined Fenerbahce after departing Ibrox at the end of the season.

Rangers manager Michael Beale first came across Sima when the Ibrox side took on Slavia Prague in the Europa League in 2021.

Celtic to swoop after Rangers rejection

Rangers have had an opening bid rejected for Hacken striker Benie Traore with Celtic reportedly ready to swoop in.

Sheffield United have also been credited with an interest in the Ivory Coast youth international but Rangers have made the first move with a report in The Sun claiming the Ibrox side have had a £2.8m offer turned down by the Swedish outfit.

Traore has scored 12 goals in 13 games this season for the reigning Allsvenskan champions and it is claimed a fee in the region of £5m would be enough to tempt Hacken into selling their prize asset.

Celtic could now spark an Old Firm tug-of-war, according to the report, with Parkhead recruitment chiefs having also tracked the striker in recent weeks, and newly appointed manager Brendan Rodgers ready to ‘green light’ a move for the 20-year-old.

Kyogo wanted by EPL newcomers

Burnley are turning their attention to Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is in the market for a striker after last season’s top scorer Nathan Tella returned to Southampton following his successful loan spell with the Championsip title winners.

Saints have reportedly slapped an £18m price tag on Tella – and new boss Russell Martin is said to be undecided on whether to let him leave as the club looks to bounce back from relegation to the Championship.

That has led Kompany to turn his attentions north of the border with The Mirror claiming that 28-year-old Furuhashi has been targeted for a possible move after a sensational season where the Japanese striker score 34 goals in 50 appearances for Celtic.

Tilio fee agreed

Celtic have reportedly agreed a fee with Melbourne City to sign Australian striker Marco Tilio.