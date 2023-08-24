Old Firm transfers: Celtic move for Rangers target, big-money Ibrox exit on cards, player's contract terminated

Celtic move for Rangers target

Celtic have made a move to sign Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma, according to reports. The Honduran international has been previously linked with Rangers but a transfer to Parkhead could now be on the cards with talk of a £3.5m bid on the table. Palma has been attracting interest from clubs across Europe with Watford and Anderlecht also said to be keen. The 23-year-old has started the Greek season in red-hot form with two goals and three assists in five appearances continuing his impressive numbers from last season which saw him involved in 21 goal contributions across 36 matches. Celtic are looking to add more quality in the wide area following the £25m departure of Jota to Saudi Arabia last month but have been priced out of a move for Wolves winger Daniel Podence and Newcastle's Ryan Fraser with wages a stumbling block.

Kamara set for big-money exit

Celtic target Luis Palma, who has been previously linked with Rangers, in action for Honduras. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Rangers look set to cash in Glen Kamara with the exiled midfielder reportedly on the verge of securing a move to Leeds United. The 27-year-old has fallen out of the picture under Michael Beale and could now seal a switch to Elland Road ahead of the transfer window closing next week. Rangers are holding out for a fee of around £5.5 million for the Finland international, who joined the club from Dundee for just £50,000 in 2019. Kamara, who has 52 caps for his country, was a key part of the Steven Gerrard side that lifted the Premiership title in 2021 and also featured heavily in the club's run to the Europa League final last year. But he is now surplus to requirements following Beale's summer rebuild with new arrival Jose Cifuentes, Nico Raskin and Ryan Jack all ahead of him in the midfield pecking order. According to reports, Leeds are winning the race to sign Kamara having reached an agreement on personal terms with Middlesbrough and Coventry City also credited with showing an interest.

Rangers contract terminated

Nnamdi Ofoborh has left Rangers without kicking a ball after an agreement was reached to terminate his contract. Steven Gerrard signed the midfielder from Bournemouth on a four-year contract in 2021 but he has not made a single appearance for the Ibrox side after a heart issue which was detected during a routine medical test following his arrival.

Rangers have now confirmed that Ofoborh has left the club in a statement which read: “Rangers can today announce that the club and Nnamdi Ofoborh have mutually agreed to end his contract. The midfielder, who joined Rangers at the start of 2021-22 season has opted to pursue a career elsewhere. Everyone at Rangers wishes Nnamdi all the very best of luck for the future.”

Jota on move again?

Former Celtic winger Jota could be on the move again just over a month after leaving the Parkhead in a £25m move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. Reports in the Middle East claim that his new club are prepared to let him go as they look to bring in more big-name stars while keeping within the eight foreign player rule. A possible return to Celtic has been floated by fans, but such a move so soon after departing would appear unlikely. Turking giants Fenerbache, according to sporx.com, are planning a move for the 27-year-old, which would potentially see him link-up with former Rangers rival Ryan Kent. Steven Gerrard, manager of Saudi outfit Al-Ettifaq, has also been credited with showing an interest in signing the Portuguese forward, along with Italian side Atalanta.

Hagi wanted for Turkey move