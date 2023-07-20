Celtic and Rangers are prepared to pay big money with both Old Firm clubs reportedly making offers in excess of £5million in a bid to land key transfer targets.

According to reports in Poland, Celtic have made a substantial offer for Legia Warsaw defender Maik Nawrocki as returning manager Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen his options at the back.

The 22-year-old centre-half has been a stand-out for the Polish side and is also wanted by Galatasaray with TransferyInfo claiming that the offer from Celtic 'including all bonuses' amounts to 6 million euros (£5.2m).

The Parkhead side are close to confirming the siging of South Korean duo Yang Hyun-jun and Kwon Hyeok-kyu and have been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete, who previously played under Rodgers at Leicester City.

Celtic target Maik Nawrocki (right) blocks an effort from Napoli's Deigo Demme during a Europa League match in 2021. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers, meanwhile, have been credited with making a similar sized offer for Feyenoord striker Danilo.

The Brazilian has been a target for much of the window and, according to reports in Holland, an improved bid worth 6 million euros has now been submitted after the Ibrox side had an opening offer rejected earlier this month.

Rangers recouped a £2.5m transfer fee when they sold Antonio Colak to Parma last week and now look set to reinvest those funds in order to land another of Michael Beale's main targets, with the manager admitting his interest after the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle in Allan McGregor’s testimonial.

"He's a player we like," Beale said. “I think a lot of people like him. He's not the only forward we're talking to - that's seems to be the one that's been let out. It's been more public, but there's no news on it."