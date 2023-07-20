All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Old Firm transfers: Celtic and Rangers launch big money bids for key targets in defence and attack

Celtic and Rangers are prepared to pay big money with both Old Firm clubs reportedly making offers in excess of £5million in a bid to land key transfer targets.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 20th Jul 2023, 22:34 BST
 Comment

According to reports in Poland, Celtic have made a substantial offer for Legia Warsaw defender Maik Nawrocki as returning manager Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen his options at the back.

The 22-year-old centre-half has been a stand-out for the Polish side and is also wanted by Galatasaray with TransferyInfo claiming that the offer from Celtic 'including all bonuses' amounts to 6 million euros (£5.2m).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Parkhead side are close to confirming the siging of South Korean duo Yang Hyun-jun and Kwon Hyeok-kyu and have been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete, who previously played under Rodgers at Leicester City.

Celtic target Maik Nawrocki (right) blocks an effort from Napoli's Deigo Demme during a Europa League match in 2021. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)Celtic target Maik Nawrocki (right) blocks an effort from Napoli's Deigo Demme during a Europa League match in 2021. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Celtic target Maik Nawrocki (right) blocks an effort from Napoli's Deigo Demme during a Europa League match in 2021. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers, meanwhile, have been credited with making a similar sized offer for Feyenoord striker Danilo.

The Brazilian has been a target for much of the window and, according to reports in Holland, an improved bid worth 6 million euros has now been submitted after the Ibrox side had an opening offer rejected earlier this month.

Rangers recouped a £2.5m transfer fee when they sold Antonio Colak to Parma last week and now look set to reinvest those funds in order to land another of Michael Beale's main targets, with the manager admitting his interest after the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle in Allan McGregor’s testimonial.

"He's a player we like," Beale said. “I think a lot of people like him. He's not the only forward we're talking to - that's seems to be the one that's been let out. It's been more public, but there's no news on it."

Rangers are also close to finalising a deal for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, with attempts ongoing to secure the Ecuador international ahead of the start of the new season, while a move for Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo remains a possibility.

Related topics:Old FirmBrendan Rodgers
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.